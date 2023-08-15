This is the best day of the week to apply for a new job, says hiring expert: Be 'the first to apply for the freshest jobs'

Applying to a new job can feel like a full-time job itself, so it's important to be strategic about how you pace your search.

One way to do that is to know exactly when businesses are posting their open roles to get your application in early and among the first to be reviewed, says Marissa Morrison, vice president of people at the job search site ZipRecruiter.

According to ZipRecruiter's database, which includes 10 million active listings, Tuesday is the best day of the week to apply to a job, when some 22% of new jobs are added to the site. That's a notch higher than the roughly 18% of roles added on other weekdays, and just 3% of new jobs are added on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those small percentages make a difference when you "consider that some companies are receiving hundreds of applications in the first 24 to 48 hours," Morrison tells CNBC Make It, so "it's important to make sure your resume is viewed by recruiters and eventual hiring managers by being one of those first applicants."

If you miss the boat Tuesday, Morrison says your best bet is to submit your application within 48 hours of the role being listed. Morrison suggests signing up for email alerts on job sites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter for companies and job titles you're interested in, and making a habit to browse posts on Tuesdays or Thursdays to catch the wave of new postings.

Meanwhile, "Sundays are not the best day to apply for jobs," she says. "You may be missing the opportunity to be among one of the first to apply for the freshest jobs."

It's also a good reminder to take breaks during your job search so you don't get burned out: "Let yourself have days where you don't apply for jobs so that you can have that balance in your job search," Morrison says. "Based on this data, perhaps your breaks are truly unwinding and resting on the weekends on Saturdays and Sundays. Give yourself Monday to get your own house back in order and get organized, and then jump back on the application train on Tuesday."

