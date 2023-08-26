This is the best international airline, according to a new report—and it's not Qatar Airways

Bounce , a luggage storage company, compared 60 airlines from around the world to determine which of them is the best international airline. The factors Bounce considered for their ranking include:

Japan Airlines is the highest-ranking international airline, with an overall score of 8.28.

The Japanese airline scored four out of five in meals, seat comfort, staff service, and in-flight entertainment. It also had a record 88.36% of on-time arrivals, according to Bounce.

Japan Airlines offers many direct routes from the United States to Japan's major transport hubs like Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

The airline's operations include international and domestic passenger and cargo services to 220 destinations and 35 countries worldwide.