This is the best international airline, according to a new report—and it's not Qatar Airways
Bounce, a luggage storage company, compared 60 airlines from around the world to determine which of them is the best international airline. The factors Bounce considered for their ranking include:
- on-time arrivals
- cancellations
- flights
- meal score
- in-flight entertainment score
- seat comfort score
- staff service score
- free carry-on allowance
- free checked domestic allowance
- free checked international allowance
- airline score
No. 1 best international airline: Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines is the highest-ranking international airline, with an overall score of 8.28.
The Japanese airline scored four out of five in meals, seat comfort, staff service, and in-flight entertainment. It also had a record 88.36% of on-time arrivals, according to Bounce.
Japan Airlines offers many direct routes from the United States to Japan's major transport hubs like Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.
The airline's operations include international and domestic passenger and cargo services to 220 destinations and 35 countries worldwide.
Top 10 best international airlines 2023
- Japan Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Korean Air
- Vistara
- All Nippon Airways
- Ethiopian Airlines
- Air India
- Azul Airlines
- Emirates and Vietnam Airlines (tie)
Singapore Airlines ranked as the second-best international airline. It scored 7.63 and tied for the best cancellation rate, 0.03%, with Iberia Airlines.
In the past, Singapore Airlines was voted Skytrax World's Best Airline Cabin and this year, it ranked as the Best Airline for the fifth time as well as the Best First Class Airline. Skytrax has rated it as a five-star airline.
The airline services over 34 countries.
Qatar Airways is the third-best international airline, with an overall score of 7.50.
According to Bounce's ranking, Qatar Airways has one of the lowest cancellation rates at just 0.33%. The airline operates flights to more than 150 destinations around the world.
At the 2023 World Airline Awards, Qatar Airways also won the best business class award for the tenth time.
