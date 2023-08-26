There are 2 styles of parenting that lead kids to become narcissistic adults, says psychologist who's treated dozens of them

Dr. Ramani Durvasula estimates that she has treated 50 narcissists in her life. They all had one thing in common, she says: "All 50 were difficult kids. They will own it." There are two parenting styles that lead a child to develop into a narcissist, Durvasula says. And, oddly enough, they are opposite from each other. "There is the traumatized, neglected, poor attachment style pathway, and then there is the overindulged, spoiled child pathway," she says.

Children learn by seeing

Children learn by seeing. If a person grows up in a household where their feelings were never acknowledged, they learned that recognizing or respecting the feelings and needs of others isn't necessary. On the other hand, kids who were spoiled or told that everything they did and felt was valid, develop an inflated sense of self-worth. "People telling their kids they are the most special and you deserve everything — no, you don't," Durvasula says. "In the social media age where kids are props, where people are spending $10,000 on a Taylor Swift concert, what the hell is that saying to a kid?" Both environments reinforce a sort of self-centered existence, where the child is taught that what is going on with other people is not as important as what is going on with them. And both lead to poor emotional regulation skills, Durvasula says.

People telling their kids they are the most special and you deserve everything no you don't. Ramani Durvasula Clinical Psychologist

Kids can unlearn toxic behaviors