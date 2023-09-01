SEC orders LA-based company to pay $6.1 million for alleged sale of NFTs as unregistered securities–what investors should know

For the first time, the Securities and Exchange Commission has levied enforcement action against a company's sale of non-fungible tokens.

On Monday, the SEC fined Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company, $6.1 million, alleging the NFTs sold by the company were unregistered crypto asset securities, per an August 28 press release.

The NFTs, called Founder's Keys, were sold between October and December 2021. The SEC alleges Impact Theory told investors who purchased them that they would "profit from their purchases" if the company was successful down the road. Impact Theory reportedly raised about $30 million through its NFT sales.

Because of this promise to deliver "tremendous value" to Founder's Key buyers, the SEC says the NFTs count as investment contracts and are therefore securities, which must be registered with the agency before being offered to the public.

To establish whether something counts as an investment contract, the SEC uses the "Howey test," which includes the following criteria:

There is an investment of money; in a common enterprise; in which the investor expects a profit; and the profit is derived solely from the efforts of others.

Impact Theory hasn't admitted or denied the SEC's allegations, but has agreed to a cease-and-desist order. The company will also destroy any remaining NFTs in its possession and return funds to investors who purchased NFTs, according to the SEC's press release.