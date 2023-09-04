Delta is the No. 1 domestic airline for on-time arrivals, service, comfort and more

Bounce , a luggage storage company, compared U.S. airlines to determine which is the best domestic airline. The factors Bounce considered for their ranking include:

Index score: 6.05

Delta Air Lines ranked as the highest-rated domestic airline in the U.S.

According to Bounce's 2023 Airline Index, Delta recorded the highest percentage of on-time arrivals at 81.82% and one of the lowest cancellation rates at 1.96%.

The airline also recorded the highest scores for its in-flight experience and earned a 3 out of 5 for its in-flight entertainment, meals, seat comfort, and staff service.

Delta Air Lines is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and operates over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents.