Harvard happiness expert: There are 3 types of friendships—here's why you need them all

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Tools for Happiness series, which details what we learned from taking a free happiness course offered by Harvard University.

An 85-year Harvard study discovered that the most important thing that brings us happiness in life is positive relationships, and your friendships are a huge component.

Maintaining long-term friendships that are stable is one of the seven practices of people who live to be happy and healthy, the study found.

Yet, each of our friendships can look different, and it turns out that your friendships shouldn't all look the same.

The renowned Greek philosopher Aristotle narrowed down three types of friendships that we all have. And Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor who teaches a course about how to manage happiness, believes we need all three friendships to truly feel happy in life.