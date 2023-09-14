Language at work is becoming more casual — thanks to Gen Z

Offices have become much less formal environments since the coronavirus pandemic — causal workwear and less rigid working hours are now commonplace. And there is another area of work that is becoming less traditional: language.

New research from Barclays LifeSkills found that 70% of Brits noticed language changes at work over the last five years, while 73% said they now communicated less formally. The findings, published Tuesday, were based on a survey of more than 2,000 Brits said to represent the national average.

Gen Z, which is defined as people aged 18-24 for the purpose of Barclays' research, appears to be leading the shift. Nearly three-quarters (71%) of those surveyed credited younger workers with the change.

"Our research shows that the next generation are clearly going to make their mark on the workforce when it comes to how we communicate," said Kirstie Mackey, head of Barclays LifeSkills.

Written communication is one of the impact areas, and some email sign offs could be replaced by more casual phrases, according to the data.

'Yours truly', 'yours sincerely', and 'to whom it may concern' were the three phrases most likely to disappear from the workplace within the next decade, according to the report. Signing off an email 'with compliments' or 'respects' were the fourth and fifth most likely to go extinct from office lingo.

These phrases are already being replaced as Brits view the phrases as outdated. Both 'thanks!' and 'thanks so much' were found to be increasingly popular, with 46% and 50% of respondents saying these were friendly responses.