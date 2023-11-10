28-year-old health-care worker earning $210,000 a year shares her biggest money mistake

When it comes to money, Chabely Rodriguez can say she's made it in many ways. The 28-year-old certified anesthesiologist assistant earned more than $210,000 last year and is on track to bring in even more this year. She's able to live comfortably and debt-free in Tampa, Florida, while traveling in her free time, investing for her future and saving for emergencies. Thus far, Rodriguez has been able to avoid some of the costliest financial mistakes. She's a disciplined spender and keeps her investment risk relatively low, investing primarily in her retirement accounts and index funds. But she could have been investing more and eliminating her six-figure student debt quicker had it not been for what she considers her biggest financial mistake: not negotiating her first salary.

'I just signed the contract'

Shortly after she finished earning her master's degree in 2021, Rodriguez received her credentialing and was preparing to begin her first job as a full-time CAA. The high average salary is one of the benefits that helped her decide to pursue a career in anesthesiology. She expected a salary of around $140,000, what she thought was standard for CAAs at the time. But she didn't know a shortage of practitioners and the Covid-19 pandemic had driven up the demand for the position and CAAs were pulling in even bigger salaries. When she was offered her current job, it came with a base salary of $170,000 a year, plus a $10,000 signing bonus. "Immediately, as soon as I saw that $170,000, I basically just signed the contract," Rodriguez says. "I sent it back within a day or so, didn't even try to negotiate. I was just so excited about this contract." Once she started working, Rodriguez learned some of her coworkers were successful in negotiating larger salaries or bigger signing bonuses. There's no telling how much she may have been able to secure, but she wishes she took a little bit more time comparing offers or just asking for more. Rodriguez's base salary has since risen to $198,000 a year. With overtime, her income is well over $200,000. In her free time, she also runs a YouTube channel where she shares information and insight into her life as a CAA. She wants to encourage more people to explore the career path and hopes they can learn from her mistake. "Don't rush into the decision, salaries are competitive, and you're worth the money," Rodriguez says she tells her viewers. "Take your time and compare things."

3 negotiation mistakes to avoid