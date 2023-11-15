You can stay on Richard Branson's private island this holiday season—rates start at $5,400 a night

Have you ever wanted to walk in Sir Richard Branson's shoes? What about a stroll on his private beach?

The business mogul is inviting people to visit Necker Island, his famous private island in the Caribbean. Sir Branson typically has friends and family stay during the holiday season or rents out the entire island for over $100,000.

But this year, Sir Branson and his team at Necker Island are expanding their offerings.



For stays from November 18-25 and December 11-20, rates start at $5,400 a night per room, while stays from December 20-26 start at $5,850. The island has a total of 24 rooms available to book.

"At Necker Island, we want every guest to leave feeling like they've discovered their own private slice of paradise - there is a level of exclusivity, personalization, and laidback luxury you won't find anywhere else in the world," James Basson, Necker Island's general manager tells CNBC Make It.