Ex-IBM CEO: Here's the No. 1 thing my mom did to raise four highly successful executives

If you asked Ginni Rometty's mom how she managed to raise four high-powered executives, she'd be as stunned as you are.

"My mom [is] always like, 'How did this happen?,'" Rometty, the former CEO of IBM, said on Wednesday at the World Business Forum summit. "To this day, she'll be like, 'What did I ever do?'"

Rometty's youngest sister, Darlene Nicosia, is the CEO of food manufacturing company Hearthside Food Solutions. Her sister Anette Rippert served as chief executive of strategy at consulting firm Accenture before retiring last year, and her brother Joe Nicosia is a trading operations officer at merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Company.

One particular lesson from their mom helped them all grow into successful adults, Rometty said: "Never let someone else define who you are."

Growing up, the family lived fairly normally, Rometty said. That changed when she was 15, and her father, their primary source of income, left. "[He] left us with nothing, no home, no food, no money," she said.

The family was forced to relocate, accepting food stamps and government aid. Her mom — who didn't have a job at the time, Rometty told the Horatio Alger Association in 2016 — managed to land a job at a local hospital.

Her mother never let her circumstances "define her future as a victim," Rometty said on Wednesday, adding: "This idea of hard work, this idea of a way forward, this idea of ... only defining yourself would become the core of who I'd be over time, as I look back."