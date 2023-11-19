Mark Cuban: Don't quit your job to start a business without doing this No. 1 thing first

Quitting your job to start a business can be both tempting and extremely risky. Make sure you have a safety net before taking the leap, says billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban.

"Save your money first. Don't just leave [your job] unless you know what the hell you're doing," Cuban told Wired last month in a video Q&A. His rationale: Despite many inspiring success stories, most people who leave corporate America to pursue their own idea either struggle or fall completely flat.

"We hear all of these stories about all of these people who quit their jobs, started a company and made all of this money," Cuban said. "What you don't hear are the stories of the people who quit their jobs, started a company and failed miserably, and are now working at a job they hate."

Roughly half of Gen Z workers aspire to start their own businesses, according to a recent survey from Samsung and Morning Consult. Not all of them will succeed — roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, and more than half don't make it five years, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Do some thorough research before quitting your job, experts insist. Write out a detailed business plan and determine how much savings you'll need to survive if the business doesn't take off right away.

Some financial planners recommend saving enough money to cover 12 months of both living and business expenses. At a bare minimum, you need enough for "at least six months" of living costs, Cuban said.