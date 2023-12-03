Harvard doctor: 3 unexpected health and wellness benefits of pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. especially among older individuals, according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report.

Like most sports, pickleball — which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton — is a great way to stay physically fit and tone your muscles. But some of its other benefits may surprise you.

An ongoing study Apple is conducting published findings in October that analyzed over 250,000 pickleball and tennis workouts that were tracked via Apple Watch technology by study participants. Researchers concluded that playing pickleball was associated with helping players reach moderate to vigorous heart rate zones that have been linked to an improvement in heart health.

"There's very good data showing that the duration of time in the moderate heart rate zones, so zone two or three, is best associated with improvements on insulin resistance [and] VO2 max, which is an overall index on cardiac fitness," says Dr. Calum MacRae, a principal investigator in the Apple study who is also a cardiologist and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

However, pickleball's advantages exceed more than the commonly known perks of exercise like heart disease prevention and lower chances of developing Type 2 diabetes.