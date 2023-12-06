Taylor Swift is 2023's most in-demand artist—Eras Tour tickets sell for an average of $1,088

It's Taylor Swift's world, we're just living in it.

The "Blank Space" singer is not only a recent billionaire, Time Magazine Person of the Year and Billboard record-setting artist, she's also the hottest act of 2023.

StubHub this week released its "2023 Year in Live Experiences" report, a ranking of the biggest events of the year by ticket sales.

With 66 events as of November 28, the 33-year-old pop superstar took the No. 1 spot.

Swift, thanks to her record-setting Eras Tour, was the most searched artist on StubHub. Fans looked for her tour dates a whopping 127% more than No. 2 most searched artist Coldplay.

StubHub's rankings were based on global ticket sales on StubHub North America as well as on Viagogo internationally.

Following Swift in the top five were Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, Adele and Coldplay.

While Swift was the queen of ticket sales, the highest average ticket price on the resale website belongs to Adele. The Brit commanded an average ticket sale price of $1,243.96 across her 56 concerts this year, largely thanks to her Las Vegas residency taking place in a smaller venue than Swift's massive stadium tour.

Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and No. 9 artist Pink — the only four women in the top 10 — made up 73% of the overall sales for the year, according to Spotify.

These are the 10 most in-demand acts of 2023:

1. Taylor Swift

Events: 66

66 Average ticket price: $1,088.56

2. Beyoncé

Events: 57

57 Average ticket price: $323.88

3. Morgan Wallen

Events: 57

57 Average ticket price: $391.96

4. Adele

Events: 56

56 Average ticket price: $1,243.96

5. Coldplay

Events: 58

58 Average ticket price: $297.58

6. Bruce Springsteen

Events: 65

65 Average ticket price: $306.23

7. U2

Events: 25

25 Average ticket price: $545.86

8. Drake

Events: 60

60 Average ticket price: $450.60

9. P!nk

Events: 64

64 Average ticket price: $243.73

10. Ed Sheeran

Events: 59

59 Average ticket price: $166.57

