Billionaire Taylor Swift breaks vinyl sales record: These are her biggest milestones from 2023

Taylor Swift can't stop breaking records.

The pop superstar's latest release, "1989 (Taylor's Version)", sold 580,000 copies in vinyl during its first week, making it the fastest-selling vinyl record ever since the stat was first tracked in 1991. That's according to Billboard, which cited data from Luminate.

In fact, the 580,000 vinyl records represented over half of the 1.1 million copies of the re-recorded album sold between October 27 and November 1.

The massive debut helps her extend her lead over Barbra Streisand for most No. 1 albums for a female artist. Swift now has 13 No. 1 records to Streisand's 11.

But that's not all Swift has accomplished this year. These are all the milestones that the 33-year-old singer has hit in 2023.