Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film takes its final bow at the box office this weekend

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her The Eras Tour concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on July 22, 2023.

Taylor Swift takes her final bow at the movie box office this weekend.

After a whirlwind four weeks in theaters, the singer's Eras Tour concert film has shattered records and helped the theater industry weather a light release calendar.

Heading into its final weekend, the Eras Tour film has collected $150 million in domestic receipts and more than $200 million globally. That global haul represents more than 18% of the $1.092 billion total global box office earned since the film was released Oct. 13, according to data from Comscore.

"It's been a remarkable, one-of-a-kind, record-breaking and influential run for the Eras Tour, not to mention a huge win for Taylor Swift and theater owners," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com.

Expectations are that Swift will add another $10 million domestically this weekend and could be the number one film at the box office once again.

So far, the Eras Tour film is the highest-grossing domestic and global concert film release of all time, but lags just behind "Michael Jackson's This Is It" concert documentary's global haul of $262.5 million.