Norman Lear died at 101—here's his No. 1 piece of advice for a long, fulfilling life

Norman Lear, producer of some of America's most popular television shows, had died at 101. Mostly known for his comedies, the very long list of shows he created include "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "Sanford and Son."

Lear worked until he passed away.

A couple years before his death, journalist Steve Lopez interviewed Lear about retiring, or rather not retiring, for his book "Independence Day: What I Learned About Retirement from Some Who've Done It and Some Who Never Will."

Lopez told CNBC Make It last year that Lear has some interesting advice for living a long, fulfilling life.

"[Lear] said life is about that little space between what's over and what's next," Lopez said. "What happened yesterday is over. Yes, he created "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" and produced movies and has done, like, 60 years of breakthrough television, but it's over and he's not sure what's next."

The advice echoes what many centenarians credit for their longevity: staying active.