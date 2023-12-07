Don't use this viral TikTok relationship test, expert says: 'It's not a red flag if your partner doesn't peel an orange'

On TikTok, the hashtag #orangepeeltheory has more than 47 million views. The viral phenomenon has nothing to do with the citrus fruit. It refers to a relationship "test" many couples are using to gauge the strength of their partnership.

The challenge calls for participants to ask their partner to peel an orange for them. If their significant other says yes, that means they are willing to help with small tasks. If they say no, it might signal they are less likely to offer support throughout the relationship, the theory suggests.

Take the results of the test with a grain of salt, says Rachel DeAlto, relationship and communication expert at Match Group and The League.

"It's not a red flag if your partner doesn't peel an orange," she says. "However, if they consistently fail to do little things that show consideration for you, or they respond negatively to your requests for help, it may indicate larger issues for you to reconsider."