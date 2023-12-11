‘Shark Tank’ investors ‘really, really hated’ this CEO's idea—he got a 5-figure offer anyway

Walking away with a "Shark Tank" investment offer is no easy task — especially when the investors "hate" your idea.

Jonathan Dusing, co-founder and CEO of Snow in Seconds, seems to have cracked the code. On Friday's episode of the ABC show, he pitched his company, which aims to "bring the magic of snow indoors," he said. It uses a chemical called sodium polyacrylate, which expands more than 10 times in size when introduced to water, to create "fake snow."

Dusing has run the small business for the last 15 years, while also running a larger sports tech company called Fanmaker, he said. Snow in Seconds is available on Amazon and the company's website — but most of its sales are in bulk for movie sets and large events, Dusing noted.

"In 15 years, out of our one-stall garage, with my children and I packing and shipping every single bag, we have sold $2 million," he said. "Last year, we sold about a quarter million, $241,000, [and profited] $40,000."