51-year-old makes an average of $10,000 per month on JustAnswer: ‘Don't rest on your laurels,’ she advises

Nora Curl, 51, started working in antiques more than two decades ago.

She studied communication at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania and, while working in Hollywood in the '90s, realized she had both a love and knack for finding and identifying antiques.

"On weekends, I would go to auction houses, museums, junk stores with friends and just kind of treasure hunt," she says, adding that "I would say, 'oh my gosh, that's a Tiffany vase or that's a Steuben glass piece.'"

Curl decided to pursue her passion, got a degree in connoisseurship in fine and decorative arts in 2002, moved to New York and worked a series of jobs in the industry: at magazines, antiques storage companies and a gallery space handling "original [paintings] that Norman Rockwell did," she says. She also assisted artist Nelson Shanks, who had "the third best collection of late Renaissance early Baroque work in private hands in America," she says.

Curl moved back to her native Pennsylvania in 2012 to help her mom, who has a rare congenital disease, and applied for a job doing online antique valuations on expert advice site JustAnswer. The site's users pay a monthly fee and get access to experts in everything from mechanics to taxes to medicine. Curl's been working full time on the site ever since and brought in more than $124,000 in 2022 alone.

Here's Curl's advice for anyone else who wants to build a similar online career.