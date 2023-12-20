Couple has $520,000 in debt—and wife had no idea: 'We've been living a life maybe we shouldn't be living'

It's not uncommon for people to keep financial secrets from their partners. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans in relationships admit to keeping a money-related secret from their significant other, according to a 2023 Bankrate survey.

A $520,000 secret is a pretty big one, though.

That's how much debt Aldo was hiding from his wife Cassandra, the couple recently told self-made millionaire Ramit Sethi on his "I Will Teach You to be Rich" podcast. The couple's last names were not used.

Aldo and Cassandra earn a healthy joint income of $165,000 a year, plus Aldo said he'll earn an additional $127,000 in commission this year. But the couple made a number of financial decisions that landed them in debt.

First, they have a $339,000 mortgage, as well as around $14,000 in student loans. Then a number of planned purchases over the last couple of years, including a home renovation and multiple vacations, ended up costing more than the couple budgeted for. They covered the difference with credit cards and personal loans, bringing their total debt up to half a million dollars.

While Cassandra knew their family was spending money, she didn't know how everything was being paid for since she let Aldo handle all of their finances.

Prior to coming on Sethi's podcast, the couple said they watched his Netflix show, which led Cassandra to ask Aldo how much debt they have.

"When he wrote it all down, I almost fell off the chair," she said on the podcast. "I didn't know everything was being charged on credit cards."

Aldo wasn't necessarily trying to deceive Cassandra, but he told Sethi he wanted to shield his wife from feeling stressed about their finances. Sethi's take: Putting off telling Cassandra about the debt or bringing her into their financial planning let the problem get worse — and wound up hurting Cassandra.

Here's why keeping money secrets from your partner can cause problems and Sethi's advice for Aldo and Cassandra.