Not all failures are created equally, says Harvard expert—how to learn from your mistakes more easily

"Fail fast, fail often" is a business mantra heralded by Silicon Valley. But Harvard Business School professor of leadership Amy C. Edmondson does not agree with it. Instead, she says, you should focus on failing intelligently. Intelligent failures are usually the result of "efforts to learn or try something new that one can't possibly do perfectly the first time," Edmondson tells CNBC Make It. Your aim when trying to succeed should be to make sure that your failures are all intelligent failures, and to make sure that you are actually learning from these mistakes, Edmondson says. Because despite our desire to get better, people tend to be reluctant to talk about failure and quite eager to hide it. Edmondson lays out the top three steps you need to take to make sure you are not just failing fast and often, but that you are also failing intelligently and learning from it, leading yourself to success.

Pick your battles wisely

Before you start failing your way to success, Edmondson says there are three key steps for picking intelligent failures. Make sure that your actions are explicitly in pursuit of a goal, like developing a new product, a new service or making an improvement on your life. To do so, you need to make sure that you recognize a concrete opportunity to move forward and know exactly what you are working toward rather than taking a shot at the dark. Do your homework on previous attempts. Are you just repeating the same mistakes that someone else has just tried and failed at? Your attempts should be novel and well-informed, Edmondson says. Make sure that you are not overspending your resources. "An intelligent failure is one that's not gigantic, it's only as big as it has to be," Edmondson says. At the end of the day, it is all about minimizing risks, she says. Figure out how your trial can be as cheap and as safe as you can make it. "If you are trying a new recipe, you try it at home and not when you're having guests over for dinner," she says. "When we know the risks are lower, that we can do this behind closed doors, without spending a lot of money and that no one will get hurt then we should be much more playful and much more willing to experiment."

Don't ask why or who, ask what

Once you have failed intelligently, you have to make sure that your analysis of the failure is correct to ensure you learn from it. We don't like to confront our mistakes and do a systematic review because we tend to want to move on quickly from failure, Edmondson explains. We either like to blame forces out of our control or gloss over the mistakes. Even if you think you don't do this, Edmondson still says that her "best advice is to assume that you've got that mindset because we all do to a certain degree." To motivate yourself to shift to a mindset of learning, you have to deliberately remind yourself that your failure is an investment in the future. "You've put money and time into this, let's get your money's worth," she says. Then you have to work to shift your blame-searching instincts. "We instinctively frame the process of learning from a failure as who's the culprit rather than what happened," Edmondson says. "And when you walk in with that frame in mind, you are very eager to find out that it wasn't you." So, approach your failures with the question of "what happened" rather than "why did it happen" or "who did it." Get as detailed as you can in your description of what went down in your trial. "Why" or "who" tend to be emotionally loaded questions unlike "what," and although they are useful to ask later in your line of questioning, they are not good questions to start with, she says. "A thoughtful retelling of figuring out exactly what happened points to the places where it broke down" without falling victim to the faulty mindset of trying to pin the blame on someone or something, Edmondson says.

Make sure the people around you feel comfortable speaking up