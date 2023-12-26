Expect EVs to get cheaper in 2024, experts say: 'More incentives, more discounting'

With electric vehicle prices declining amid a glut of unsold inventory on dealer's lots, you should be able to find a bargain on a zero-emission car in 2024. That's because of supply and demand: Even with enticing federal and state tax credits worth thousands of dollars, consumer demand for EVs has simply not kept up with the pace of production. To stoke demand, automakers have slashed prices while offering generous lease terms or cash rebates in recent months. Tesla — the only carmaker with a profitable EV business — cut the prices on some of its models and trims by more than 20% in the last year alone. It's a similar story with used EVs. The average price on a used EV was 33.7% cheaper in Oct. 2023 when compared to Oct. 2022, according to a recent study by iSeeCars. The trend is expected to continue, too, with "more incentives, more discounting" in 2024, according to a Cox Automotive forecast.

Why aren't people buying EVs?

What's new about the federal tax credits in 2024?

Starting Jan. 1, car buyers will be able to claim a federal tax credit worth up to $7,500 off the sticker price of a qualifying EV or plug-in hybrid at the dealership, rather than having to wait months to claim the rebate in their tax returns. Likewise, buyers of used EVs and plug-in hybrids will qualify for a federal tax credit at the point of sale. The credit is worth 30% of the price of the vehicle, up to a maximum of $4,000. With the instant rebate, buyers won't have to potentially set aside an extra $7,500 before they go shopping for an EV.

"A year ago, the EV premium was more than 30%. Today, it's less than 10%." Stephanie Valdez-Streaty Director of Strategic Planning at Cox Automotive