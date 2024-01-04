Unable to fill out your FAFSA? 'Don't panic,' expert says—here's why you might not be able to access it

Just before its Dec. 31, 2023 deadline, the Department of Education "soft-launched" the updated Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The FAFSA's long-awaited makeover has been underway since Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act in 2020. Some of the changes, like removing the requirement for male students to enroll in the selected service, already went into effect with last year's application. But the shorter, easier-to-complete form is now partially available for the 2024-25 school year.

If you visit the Federal Student Aid website in these early days, though, you may have trouble submitting the form.

On Jan. 4 and 5, the application will be available from 8am to 8pm Eastern Time, FSA said in a tweet. FSA will be monitoring the updated process and addressing any issues. So far, the form has only been available during certain time periods, the schedule for which have been announced periodically.

"Even by soft-launch standards, this weekend's rollout was challenging," Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators said in a statement on Tuesday. "Students, families, and financial aid administrators who have been waiting for this release for months are understandably frustrated."

If you're trying to secure aid to fund your education in the coming school year, it's a good idea to keep an eye on these updates and know when you're able to file your FAFSA. It's unclear when these technical difficulties will be fully worked out.

Here's what we know so far.