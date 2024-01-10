SEC approves rule changes that allow for bitcoin ETFs—here's what to know

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved rule changes to allow the creation of bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. late Wednesday.

The creation of bitcoin ETFs is widely expected to bring more legitimacy and investor interest to an industry marred by the recent collapse of prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. An ETF is an investment fund that tracks the price of an underlying asset or index, much like a mutual fund.

Eleven ETFs proposed by investment firms are expected to launch as soon as Thursday after the SEC approved rule change applications. The firms involved include BlackRock, ARK Invest, Invesco and Fidelity Investments.

These ETFs are expected to trade on traditional SEC-regulated exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, according to CoinDesk.

For investors, "an ETF might be perceived as safer than a direct investment through crypto exchanges," says Marcel Miu, a certified financial planner and founder of Simplify Wealth Planning. "This is primarily due to the regulatory oversight governing ETFs — they are subject to the regulatory standards of financial markets that can offer a layer of security and transparency not always present in the crypto space."