What will it cost you to buy a bitcoin ETF? Here are the cheapest and most expensive funds

The bitcoin exchange-traded funds launching Thursday after the SEC's long-awaited approval come at a wide variety of price points, with signs that a fee war is already underway. The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) has the lowest expense ratio of all the new bitcoin funds, at 0.20%. Several other funds are close behind, including the Ark21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at 0.21% and the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at 0.25%. The Bitwise fund also has a temporary waiver that will eliminate the fee entirely for six months on the first $1 billion of assets. Other proposed funds have similar waivers, meaning early adopters of the bitcoin ETFs will have little or zero management cost for a brief time.

Bitcoin ETF fee comparison Fund Ticker Fee Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB 0.20%* Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB 0.21%* Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC 0.25%* iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT 0.25%* VanEck Bitcoin Trust HODL 0.25% Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC 0.29% WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund BTCW 0.30%* Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCO 0.39%* Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund BRRR 0.49%* Hashdex Bitcoin ETF DEFI 0.94% Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC 1.5%

Source: SEC filings; * indicates temporary waiver for part or all of the management fee

The fees for bitcoin funds are higher than many broad stock index funds, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) charging less than 0.10%. But the pricing is in-line with or even below the biggest commodity funds, as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) charge 0.40% and 0.60%, respectively. Fund managers make money by charging fees on the assets under management. ETF fees have been trending lower over time, and some asset managers have shown a willingness to run a new fund at a loss in order to attract more assets and maximize revenue long-term. The fees are taken out of a fund's asset pool, and investors are not billed individually. The low prices before the launch show that the battle to lower fees is already in effect for crypto funds. For example, Ark 21Shares, Valkyrie and Invesco Galaxy and others had shown higher fees initially but lowered them in subsequent filings. Even Bitwise dropped its proposed fee to 0.20% from 0.24%, which was already the lowest of the initial batch. "I think the level of competition was maybe higher than expected. I think there were a couple of issuers like Ark for example that signaled potentially higher fees, and once the rubber sort of met the road, they all came in pretty low," said Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research for North America at Morningstar.

