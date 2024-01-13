In a 'lost' interview, Jeff Bezos revealed why he chose books as the 'best product' to sell on Amazon

Amazon might be a $1.5 trillion "everything store" today. In the beginning, it was just books — and Jeff Bezos had a reason for that hyper-specificity.

Bezos explained why he chose to only sell books on his website — at least, at first — in a "lost" video interview recorded at a Special Libraries Association conference in June 1997, which resurfaced in 2019 when it was posted online by entrepreneur Brian Roemmele.

Out of all the different products you might be able to sell online, books offered an "incredibly unusual benefit" that set them apart, Bezos said.

"There are more items in the book category than there are items in any other category, by far," said Bezos. "Music is No. 2 — there are about 200,000 active music CDs at any given time. But in the book space, there are over 3 million different books worldwide active in print at any given time across all languages, [and] more than 1.5 million in English alone."

When Bezos launched Amazon in 1994, the internet and e-commerce industry were still in their earliest stages. He knew it would take some time before online shopping became ubiquitous, he said, so he wanted to start with a concept that couldn't be replicated by a seller with only physical locations.

"When you have that many items, you can literally build a store online that couldn't exist any other way," he explained. "That's important right now, because the web is still an infant technology. Basically, right now, if you can do things using a more traditional method, you probably should do them using the traditional method."

Still, Bezos hinted at the company's potential for expansion, noting that "we're moving forward in so many different areas."

"This is Day 1," he added. "This is the very beginning. This is the Kittyhawk stage of electronic commerce."