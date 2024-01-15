At 31, ‘cash-strapped’ single mom started saving $25 a month—she used it to launch a business that brings in $440,000 a year

In 2000, Penny Bowers-Schebal was a 31-year-old "cash-strapped" single mother struggling to cover basic household bills.

She wanted to "build financial security" beyond the 401(k) program at her employer, Progressive Insurance, she tells CNBC Make It. So, at the advice of Suze Orman, she started putting $25 per month into a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP).

Under that plan, you invest in a single company — Bowers-Schebal picked Home Depot because Progressive didn't offer DRIP accounts at the time — and all earnings are automatically used to buy more of that same company's shares.

It seemed like a small, realistic option to Bowers-Schebal, who didn't have the time, money or educational resources to track the stock market or hire a broker.

The monthly $25 felt like a "pittance," she says, but it paid off: In 2017, Bowers-Schebal withdrew $25,000 from her Home Depot account and used it to launch a wedding gown shop in rural Geneva, Ohio, called Formality Bridal.

Her store became profitable after its first year, she says. She opened a second location in Erie, Pennsylvania, late last year, and the two locations brought in more than $441,000 in annual revenue, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Ultimately, her Home Depot investment brought her an annual return of roughly 13%. That outpaces the S&P 500's average annualized return of 10.26% over the past 67 years.

"I'm not a big investor, and this was a life-changing investment for me," Bowers-Schebal, now 55, says. "It allowed me the opportunity to open a business without borrowing the seed money from a bank or putting my family in any financial peril."