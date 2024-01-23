Most Americans want to be financially independent—here's how much money it will take

Financial independence is a common goal for people at many different life stages.

In fact, 67% of Americans say achieving that milestone is important to them, according to a recent survey from Empower financial services.

But financial independence can have various meanings. One popular definition is having enough money to be able to stop working. A more attainable interpretation is that you don't have to rely on someone else, such as your parents or a spouse, for money.

Regardless of how they define it, Americans say financial independence is also the most important marker of overall life success, or feeling like you've financially "made it," Empower found.

It doesn't take an exorbitant salary, either. Americans say they'd need to earn about $94,000 a year on average to feel financially independent. That's about $20,000 more than the median household income of $74,580.