This city has the worst traffic in the U.S.—and it's not Los Angeles

America is home to some of the most congested cities in the world.

Most agree that sitting in traffic is a massive waste of time, and often cite a frustrating commute to and from work as reason to resist returning to the office. But experts say that congestion is a sign of a good economy because it shows people are going out and likely spending money.

In January, geolocation technology specialist TomTom released its annual Traffic Index for 2023.

The ranking includes the U.S. cities with the worst traffic, and was calculated by assessing the time, cost, and CO2 emission per mile driven and simulating how long it takes to complete a six-mile trip within a city for typical E.V., petrol and diesel cars.

California is the only state that had two cities rank in the top 10: San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The latter is notorious for its bad traffic but still came in way down at the No. 9 spot, while the Bay Area city landed in the top three.