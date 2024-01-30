Couple brought in 6 figures in less than 24 hours after appearing on ‘Shark Tank’: It was a 'life-changing success'

A bird-feeding face mask may seem like a gag gift, but HummViewer's success since appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" is no joke.

The company makes clear face masks with sugar-water reservoirs, disguised as flowers, attached to the front — helping you attract and get a close-up view of hummingbirds hovering right in front of you. It first appeared on the show in 2022, when husband-and-wife founding duo Joan and John Creed agreed to a deal with guest investor and Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky: $75,000 for 33% of their Loveland, Colorado-based company.

On Friday's episode of the show, the Creeds gave a progress report. "In less than a day after appearing on 'Shark Tank,' we sold out of 1500 units, equaling $102,000 in sales," Joan said. "And then people kept buying them — over 2,000 back orders," John added.

In the eight months after their segment, they brought in $350,000 in revenue and quit their full-time jobs, they said.

"The best thing about HummViewer is that, initially when you see it, it does look like a joke," Lubetzky noted. "And then you realize, it's not a product, it's an experience."

The couple hoped Lubetzky could help them with retail and marketing, which he did, John said. But the journey hasn't all been on the up-and-up.

Being on the show was a "life-changing success that came with some problems at the same time," said Joan.