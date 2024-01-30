You may have workplace 'vertigo'—how to identify and fix it: 'If you're not aware of it you will react wrongly,' expert says

If you've ever felt overwhelmed with emotion in the office, you might have been experiencing workplace "vertigo," says Dan L. Shapiro, the director of the Harvard International Negotiation Program. Shapiro is also the author of "Negotiating the Nonnegotiable."

Vertigo often happens when you're negotiating a raise or pitching an idea and met with unexpected feedback or criticism. Even if your thoughts are rational, your actions might represent a more emotional response.

"A lot of that cerebral [thought] has emotional underpinnings and those emotional underpinnings are coming from what we feel in our bodies," he says. "If you're not aware of it you will react wrongly to it most of the time."

Here's how to know you're experiencing vertigo in the workplace, and how to remain composed during potentially contentious conversations.