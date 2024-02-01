I’ve studied 100-years-olds for over 20 years—the world's happiest people all share these 15 things in common

I've spent the last 20 years studying the five Blue Zones: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California. These areas are home to the world's longest-living people.

While researching for my book, "The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons From the World's Happiest People," I spoke with Dan Witters, who has been the Research Director of the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index since 2008, in an effort to figure out the hallmarks of the most content communities.

Witters told me that authentic happiness emerges from a cluster of interconnected factors that almost always appear in a pack. He identified 15 of what he calls "cowbell" metrics that signal true happiness.

How many of these ring true for you?