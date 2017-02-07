Meet the small business owners vying for the Bachelor’s heart

This season's Bachelor is Nick Viall, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, with a double major in accounting and supply chain management. ABC describes him as "one of the most accomplished and successful Bachelors. He seems to have it all – except for his one true love."

Nick, currently an Account Executive at Salesforce, is looking for a strong, confident and similarly accomplished companion.

This season, three small business owners already seem to have a claim on Nick Viall's heart: Raven Gates, Danielle Lombard and Corinne Olympios. (A fourth small business owner was eliminated early on.) Their prominence on the show is relatively surprising considering Sarah Brice is the only small business owner to have won, although even she is also a nurse. Over 20 seasons, the Bachelors have most often given their roses to nurses and real estate agents.

What is it about this season's small business owners that make them such strong contenders?