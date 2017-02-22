Why Lionel Richie and other famous investors are betting on this Uber for health care

In this era of services on-demand, one start-up backed by high-profile investors aims to deliver a doctor to your doorstep in two hours or less: Heal.

Today, the two year-old California-based company has announced it plans to roll out its services to select cities in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas by year-end.



Heal is more than just convenient doctor house calls 365 days a year. "Its larger mission is to transform the broken health care system throughout the value chain," said Nick Desai, CEO and co-founder of Heal. "We do this by freeing doctors from the burden of high administrative costs that force them to see 40 patients a day, by helping patients get convenient care at an affordable price, and by cutting unnecessary medical costs."

The start-up has attracted $55 million in investment from such famous investors as singer Lionel Richie, Qualcomm executive chairman Paul Jacobs and billionaire film producer Thomas Tull of the Tull Investment Group. And it has just added a high-powered tech executive, Rish Tandon, the former general manager of mobile apps at Amazon.

