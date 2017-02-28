How to find the right job, according to recruiting firm CEO Robert Walters

Want a job? These skills are the most in demand Monday, 27 Feb 2017 | 10:50 PM ET | 02:22

Long gone are the days when searching for a job by included sitting down with pencil and a newspaper, scouring the help wanted ads.

But 2017 offers a host of different options for job-hunters: LinkedIn, Indeed and Monster to name a few. Understandably, many ask which of the varied platforms is most worthy of their time, but maybe the better question is: What do you have to offer?

"If you go back to a few years ago when I looked for a job, it was very...simple," Robert Walters, CEO of an eponymous recruitment firm, told CNBC. "There were about five or six categories. And now you're faced with a multitude of different job titles."

Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs" about his company's 2017 global salary survey, Walters said the key takeaway was that there are many jobs out there as long as people have the right skills.