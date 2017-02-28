The inaugural Upstart 25, CNBC's first-ever list of promising young start-ups, features a diverse group of companies that are building brands and breaking industry barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names.



These entrepreneurial success stories are scaling quickly, growing user base and sales and attracting initial rounds of funding. There's always focus on the billion-dollar-plus unicorns, but there is more investment activity taking place among younger start-ups. Angel/seed capital reached $6.6 billion in 2016, according to PitchBook. In the past two years, early VC funding reached a decade high.

This is no exclusive Silicon Valley club. Five countries, eight U.S. states, and start-ups with 10 female founders made it. Read more about the methodology used to select the inaugural Upstart 25 companies.