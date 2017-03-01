This entrepreneur was fired by Lenny Kravitz and went on to make millions

In 1997, the future real estate mogul started working for a construction company making $40,000 a year. It was then that, with help from his grandmother, he bought his first property in an up-and-coming neighborhood in his hometown of New Orleans.

"I convinced my grandmother to cosign a $40,000 loan so I could go and buy my first fixer-upper," he told CNBC. Since then, Torres has developed over $250 million in commercial and residential real estate.

Today, Torres is using his experience to help struggling property investors on CNBC's "The Deed."

While he was once "very angry" at Kravitz, he told CNBC in 2016 that, "the truth was, I was the problem."

"With all the employees that I've employed and employ today, it's taught me a great lesson," Torres continued. "And that lesson is to learn how to give people chances and to work with people. And sometimes, you just can't. … [Kravitz] did me a favor at the time I didn't realize."

