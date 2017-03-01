Why Richard Branson would be excited to be 20 again and starting over

If Richard Branson had to give up of his fame, billions of dollars, and sixty-plus businesses and go back to being 20 years old again, the 66-year-old CEO says he would do it gladly.

For a blockbuster success like Branson, starting over would be risky. Maybe he wouldn't be as lucky the second time around. Maybe he wouldn't end up able to go jet-skiing with President Obama.

Branson doesn't place safe bets, though. He wouldn't be the entrepreneur he is today if he did. Branson's vast and sprawling business empire grew from a mail-order discount record business he started in 1970. He seems confident that, if necessary, he could succeed all over again.

"Sometimes I think to myself, What if this is all a dream? I'm going to wake up and be 20 years old, with my whole life ahead of me," says Branson, in a blog post published Wednesday. "This thought doesn't scare me. It excites me. I'd quite like to go back and plot out my life all over again — dreaming big dreams."