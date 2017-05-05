Americans say they prefer saving to spending—but few actually follow through

Despite the fact that nationwide credit card debt tops $1 trillion, the majority of Americans consider themselves "savers," rather than "spenders."

That comes from a new report by Gallup, which found that 59 percent of Americans describe themselves as people who enjoy saving money rather than spending it. 38 percent of Americans consider themselves the opposite.

Gallup reports that this trend toward savings began around 2007, noting that in the years before the recession, the split between how Americans describe themselves was close to even.