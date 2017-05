Americans owe a lot in credit card debt: More than $1 trillion. That's greater than the GDP of all but 15 countries.

When it comes to individual households, the average American family owes $8,377. That's according to personal finance site WalletHub, which analyzed 2016 credit card debt trends in a recent report.

As the chart shows, the average credit card debt per household is on an upward trend — it jumped six percent in the past year — and is now as high as it was during the Great Recession.