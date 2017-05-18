VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

Share

These are the top companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

David Evison | Getty Images | Getty Images

India is known for its IT talent and this shows in Linkedin's latest list of the most desirable companies to work for in the country, with seven of the top 10 firms involved in technology-related businesses.

The professional networking site's list of desirable employers is based on actions taken by over 500 million members including job applications, engagement, and employee retention.

The tech-intensive list is also a reflection of burgeoning middle class consumer growth in the fast-growing market, with e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon leading the pack.

  • 1. Flipkart

    Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is leading this list for the second year running.

    Benefits include a chauffeured ride to work for new employees on their first day, and a career break option after two years of employment.

    The 10-year-old company is still growing and plans to hire 3,000 workers this year.

    Flipkart's application loading page.
    Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • 2. Amazon

    Amazon trails rival Flipkart for the second year running.

    CEO Jeff Bezos recently attributed strong first quarter earnings partially to international growth in India and said Amazon will keep investing in the country.

    The e-commerce giant employs over 10,000 people in India.

    127495725SP017_AMAZON_INTRO
    Getty Images

  • 3. KPMG India

    Fast-growing India is facing issues from managing urban growth to dealing with renewable energy, offering opportunities for the consultancy firm.

    And here are the rest of the top companies in India, according to LinkedIn:

    4. One97 Communications

    5. Ola

    6. HCL Technologies

    7. Adobe

    8. Alphabet

    9. OYO Rooms

    10. Reliance Industries

    11. Capgemini

    12. Accenture

    13. Deloitte India

    14. Tech Mahindra

    15. Swiggy

    16. Cisco

    17. IDFC Bank

    18. Wipro

    19. Tata Communications

    20. Vodafone

    21. Cognizant

    22. Grofers

    23. MakeMyTrip.com

    24. McKinsey & Company

    25. Oracle

    KPMG
    Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

more from Careers