These are the top companies to work for in India, according to LinkedIn

India is known for its IT talent and this shows in Linkedin's latest list of the most desirable companies to work for in the country, with seven of the top 10 firms involved in technology-related businesses.

The professional networking site's list of desirable employers is based on actions taken by over 500 million members including job applications, engagement, and employee retention.

The tech-intensive list is also a reflection of burgeoning middle class consumer growth in the fast-growing market, with e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon leading the pack.