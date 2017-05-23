Why you should pay your employees as much as you can

No matter what industry you're in, the bottom line of most businesses is the same: to maximize profits at all costs.
Seems simple enough, right? But ah, my dear Watson, this is where the problem lies. If a business is always looking to maximize profit, it'll be actively vested in trying to reduce expenses whenever possible — including (alas) employees' wages. The truth is that most companies pay employees as little as they can get away with. Which is perfect if you want a workforce who will, in turn, provide as little effort as they can get away with.
Many companies are still rocking this archaic, backward thinking about compensation. While it seems like it may be cost effective to apply this profit-first mentality of low-as-possible wages, it ultimately cripples employee performance, engagement, and damages your bottom line.