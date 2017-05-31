6 writing mistakes leaders should never make

Books and articles on business leadership love to cover familiar ground: management, training, how to inspire your team and how to promote a winning office culture.

Too often, though, the advice leaves out writing skills, a critical yet undervalued aspect of leadership development.

If a boss or manager writes well, it can instill confidence in the team, improve workflow and allow employees to better connect with the company's mission and vision.

Here are 6 writing mistakes leaders often make. Correct the errors, and your reputation will improve.

More from Danny Rubin:

For a one page resume, what info should you remove?

How to ask to be a guest on a podcast

6 biggest work email mistakes