Between interview preparation, resume updates and facing rejection, job hunting can get tedious, so it never hurts to give yourself a leg up when you can. That includes deciding where to focus your search.

Personal finance site WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the most attractive states for employment. The ranking took two major factors into consideration: the job market (60 percent) and the economic environment (40 percent).

The job market ranking encompasses factors such as the number of job openings, employment growth rate and employment outlook in an area, while the economic environment ranking includes factors such median annual income and average commute time. You can read the full methodology here.

If you're looking for a new opportunity but aren't sure where to start, check out the 20 best states for finding a job.