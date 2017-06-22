VISIT CNBC.COM

The 20 best states for finding a job

Between interview preparation, resume updates and facing rejection, job hunting can get tedious, so it never hurts to give yourself a leg up when you can. That includes deciding where to focus your search.

Personal finance site WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states to determine the most attractive states for employment. The ranking took two major factors into consideration: the job market (60 percent) and the economic environment (40 percent).

The job market ranking encompasses factors such as the number of job openings, employment growth rate and employment outlook in an area, while the economic environment ranking includes factors such median annual income and average commute time. You can read the full methodology here.

If you're looking for a new opportunity but aren't sure where to start, check out the 20 best states for finding a job.

Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, Maine.
Alan Copson | Getty Images
20. Maine

Job market rank: 14
Economic environment rank: 31

One financial advisor offered to arrange, and join, a client's bucket list trip to the Grand Canyon.
Jordan Siemens | Getty Images
19. Arizona

Job market rank: 20
Economic environment rank: 24

The Las Vegas strip.
Stuart Dee | Getty Images
18. Nevada

Job market rank: 37
Economic environment rank: 10

Wausau, Wisconsin
Getty Images
17. Wisconsin

Job market rank: 8
Economic environment rank: 33

Omaha, Nebraska
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
16. Nebraska

Job market rank: 21
Economic environment rank: 18

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
15. Kansas

Job market rank: 33
Economic environment rank: 9

Hartford, Connecticut
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
14. Connecticut

Job market rank: 32
Economic environment rank: 12

Salt Lake City, Utah.
Getty Images
13. Utah

Job market rank: 9
Economic environment rank: 25

Montpelier, Vermont.
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
12. Vermont

Job Market rank: 25
Economic environment rank: 13

Giorgio Fochesato | E+ | Getty Images

11. Texas

Job market rank: 35
Economic environment rank: 3

South Florida
Gary D Ercole | Getty Images
10. Florida

Job market rank: 29
Economic environment rank: 4

Nashville, Tennessee
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
9. Tennessee

Job market rank: 23
Economic environment rank: 6

Downtown Los Angeles at sunset.
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Getty Images
8. California

Job market rank: 12
Economic environment rank: 15

Shopping streets in Boston, MA.
Peter Unger | Getty Images
7. Massachusetts

Job market rank: 2
Economic environment rank: 29

The sun sets over Shields Lake in Minnesota. The state is one of ten new members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.
Alexander Lamar Photography | Moment | Getty Images
6. Minnesota

Job market rank: 4
Economic environment rank: 21

Pedestrians walk along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
5. New Jersey

Job market rank: 19
Economic environment rank: 5

Man riding bike in Badlands National Park, South Dakota.
4. South Dakota

Job market rank: 10
Economic environment rank: 7

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
3. New Hampshire

Job market rank: 6
Economic environment rank: 8

Bridget Calip | Getty Image

2. Colorado

Job market rank: 1
Economic environment rank: 19

Seattle, Washington.
Getty Images
1. Washington

Job market rank: 11
Economic environment rank: 1

