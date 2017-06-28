Tony Robbins: Use this 4-step strategy to achieve any goal

1. Don't just think about your goals, write them down

"Write your goals down – not on a computer, but on paper, or in a journal," Robbins says. "There's something that happens when we write something down."

Think about why you want to make that specific change. By doing so, you become more aware of what you're dissatisfied with in your life and how you truly want to change it.

Writing your career goals down helps you map out your future, separate your fears from reality and can even help you land your next job.

2. Write down the details of why it's important

Robbins suggests you write down the answers to the questions, "What would that mean to you?" and "How will it change your life?"

"By getting absolutely clear as to why you must achieve your goal," he writes, "you will find your purpose."

Journaling has been linked with higher levels of happiness. A study published in The Journal of Psychology suggests that keeping a daily journal of moments or events of things you're grateful for is linked to increased happiness.