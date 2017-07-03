10 shocking confessions of sexism from Silicon Valley VCs Chris Sacca and Dave McClure

9. "I'm ashamed I didn't change my behavior until I was forced to do so by circumstance and by others."

10. "When confronted about what happened, I was at first defensive. What did I do wrong? We were just hanging out! Why are people so upset? I tried to present my crappy behavior in the best possible light. ... I rationalized my actions and came up with reasons to find blame in others, rather than solely with me."

Response to the confessional posts was mixed. Some praised the courage it took the investors to fess up.

"Thanks Chris for taking responsibility where you feel like you've been at fault. That's not an easy thing to do. Thank you for using your voice and your resources to make a dent in this issue. Like you, I want my daughter to have the same opportunities that my son will have, especially in our field," writes Tegan, who works at a Digital Marketing Agency in Dallas.

Others found the apologies too little, too late.

"Why do people think writing an apology like this takes courage?" asks Neelam Chakrabarty, the CEO and co-founder of Oroola, collaboration platform for parents, in response to McClure's post on Medium.

"In fact it's the simplest way out for such people — say sorry, get some sympathy from folks, and you are on your way to changing the world again! In my opinion, once a creep, always a creep, this doesn't change anything, people. ... [H]e (and other such creeps) will be back in action, doing the same thing. It would have been a sincere apology if he had done it on his own and not waited until he was caught."

See also:

Google is still mostly white guys. Why diversity in tech won't change until investors lose money, says tech insider Dan Lyons

Uber's Travis Kalanick isn't the only one—why Steve Jobs, Jack Dorsey and others were ousted from the companies they founded

Ex-Wall Street titan Sallie Krawcheck reveals the jaw-dropping sexual harassment she endured—and why she didn't report it