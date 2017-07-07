Both Facebook and Google are building affordable housing in Silicon Valley

One day, Facebook employees will only have to cross the street to commute to the tech giant's Menlo Park headquarters.

In a blog post on Friday, Facebook announced plans to turn the 56-acre Menlo Science & Technology Park it bought in 2015 into a company town, dubbed the Willow Campus. Located across the street from the company's current campus, it will include a grocery store, pharmacy and shopping center.

"Working with the community, our goal for the Willow Campus is to create an integrated, mixed-use village that will provide much needed services, housing and transit solutions as well as office space," Facebook writes.

Of the 1,500 new housing units the company plans to build, 15 percent will be affordable, priced below the market rate. The village won't be comprised of only Facebook employees, either. Facebook will open up the units to the community at large, Business Insider reports.