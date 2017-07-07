Suzy Welch: 3 LinkedIn hacks that will get you hired   

If you're wondering why your job search isn't yielding the results you'd hoped for, you might want to take a look at your LinkedIn profile.

Top employers and recruiters mine millions of LinkedIn profiles a day. If you want to catch their attention, you'll have to fine tune your presence on the platform, according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch. The good news is that a little effort can go a long way.

"If you maximize your LinkedIn profile," Welch says, "you may not be looking for your next job. It could come find you."