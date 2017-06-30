Marcus Lemonis to grads: 'Summer break is over. Get a job'

For recent college grads who've spent years on a prescribed track studying a specific subject, it's easy to feel pressured to find "the perfect job" in the corresponding industry.

But according to self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis, that's a big mistake.

Lemonis, serial entrepreneur and star of CNBC's "The Profit," says that the temptation to find an amazing job can keep young professionals from gaining experience, developing key lifestyle habits and making connections.

"Take any job you can — just to get into the momentum of having a calendar," Lemonis says, "a schedule of getting up on Monday morning and finishing on Friday night."