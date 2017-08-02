5 productivity habits of high-performing employees that you can start today

A new study from leadership training company VitalSmarts reveals that top-rated employees perform better than their colleagues because they work smarter — not harder — when it comes to completing tasks.

It comes as no surprise that employees who were rated by their managers as a nine or 10 on a 10-point scale are three times more valuable to an organization. What does come as a surprise is that these employees also tend to maintain low stress levels.

What's the key to becoming more valuable in the workplace without over-extending yourself? VitalSmarts researchers David Maxfield and Justin Hale share the top five productivity habits that top-rated employees use to thrive in their career: